Manitoba Progressive Conservatives lead race to nominate election candidates

As Manitoba's provincial election campaign draws near, the governing Progressive Conservatives lead the other parties in nominating candidates.

As of Tuesday, the PCs had nominated 47 candidates. The Tories only have 10 more nominations to complete before they have a candidate running in each of Manitoba's 57 ridings.

PC campaign manager Marni Larkin said the party expects to have a full slate ready within the next two weeks in order to compete in the election campaign, which is expected to start on either Aug. 29 or Sept. 5.

The election must run 28 or 35 days, according to provincial rules, culminating in a vote slated for Oct. 3.

"We knew what we had to work towards because it's a set date," Larkin said Tuesday in an interview, scuttling any further notion of an earlier election call from Premier Heather Stefanson.

The opposition New Democratic Party, meanwhile, has completed 39 nominations and expects to add five more by the end of the weekend, said Mark Rosner, the NDP's deputy campaign director.

Rosner said the New Democrats will have a full slate ready "very soon," including in the Winnipeg constituency of McPhillips, a seat left up for grabs after PC MLA Shannon Martin announced he would not run there again.

Asked why the NDP appears to be slow in nominating a candidate for such a promising seat, Rosner suggested the competition run for his party is so strong, it has complicated the nomination process.

"Half the PC caucus decided to vote with their feet and not run again under Heather Stefanson because they don't have confidence in her leadership," he said.

The actual percentage of PC caucus turnover between the last general election and the upcoming campaign is 42 per cent. Fifteen out of the 36 PC MLAs elected in 2019 either resigned mid-term or chose not to run again.

Manitobans elected 18 NDP MLAs in that election as well as three Liberals.

As of Tuesday, the Liberal Party had nominated 19 candidates. The party has eight more candidates ready to be nominated and five more completing paperwork, said campaign manager Eric Stewart.

He said his party will have 32 nominations completed within the next two weeks and expects to have a full slate of candidates by the end of the month.

Stewart suggested the Liberals are going to try to remain above the fray of negative campaigning between the PCs and NDP.

"We're going to stay positive and give a reason for Manitobans to vote for us rather than vote against someone," he said.

As of Tuesday, the Green Party of Manitoba listed 11 nominated candidates on its website. The Keystone Party of Manitoba did not list any nominees.