Manitoba funds new tech to support child abuse victims who share their story

The province is providing $145,000 for new audio and video equipment to help investigators interview child abuse victims, Manitoba Justice minister Kelvin Goertzen announced at a news conference Friday.

The funding is being provided to Manitoba RCMP, but the equipment will be installed at the Toba Centre for Children and Youth, which was established in 2013 to provide services for child abuse survivors.

Executive director Christy Dzikowicz said the centre holds four forensic interviewing rooms and another four monitoring rooms for conducting child victim interviews.

"We want to have the best resources we have available to [children] so that our equipment can do the work and they don't have to," Dzikowicz said.

The new system is more secure and modern, allowing law enforcement agencies to easily share victim interviewing with other agencies or the courts system, Dzikowicz added.

It also means children won't have to relive their trauma by repeating their stories multiple times, Manitoba RCMP Insp. Tim Arseneault said.

"We get it once, and we get it properly," he said.

The equipment meets the needs of the court system too, Goertzen said, adding that the recordings captured can be used as evidence in court.

"We know that when a young person is abused and when that's discovered, that really begins, hopefully, the journey towards healing," he said.

"But the court system isn't always well-designed and it's always perfectly structured for that, particularly when it comes to children."

New cryptocurrency-tracing software

The funding for the audio and video equipment is provided through the province's criminal property forfeiture fund, the province said in a Friday news release.

The fund has provided more than $26 million since its inception in 2009.

In the release, the province said the RCMP will receive a total of $519,000 from the fund to support "a wide variety of crime prevention measures and victim supports."

In addition to the audio and video equipment, the province is also footing the bill for new software to combat cryptocurrency crimes, Arseneault said at the news conference.

The Manitoba RCMP is receiving $27,000 for cryptocurrency-tracing software, which it hopes will help find illegal financial activities, locate offenders, recover stolen assets and investigate the trafficking of illicit goods on the dark web, Arseneault said.

The software will also help trace those responsible for the financially motivated blackmail of vulnerable youth, also known as sextortion.