New emergency services facility coming to Selkirk, Man.

Plans are in the works to bring a new emergency services facility to Selkirk, Man., based on recommendations from seven years ago.

The $4.2-million build is expected to get underway Thursday, the province said in a statement Wednesday. Three Way Builders, based in Steinbach, will carry out construction.

The station will serve as a base for paramedics servicing the Interlake city of about 10,000 and surrounding communities.

"Paramedics, administrative staff, fellow health-care workers and residents throughout the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) will all benefit from this new facility," said Ron Janzen, IERHA vice-president of corporate services and chief operating officer of Selkirk Regional Health Centre, in a statement on Wednesday.

"Workflow out of this station will be fundamentally enhanced to better support the delivery of emergency medical services."

The proposed 7,500-square-foot facility will be built across from the Selkirk hospital and include a six-bay garage, crew quarters, offices and training spaces, the province said in a statement.

The build was recommended in 2013 in a review of Manitoba emergency services, the province said.

Another facility, the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, opened in 2017.