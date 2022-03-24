Manitoba adds 584 as its third area code

At the end of October, telecom providers in Manitoba will begin issuing phone numbers with a new 584 area code earlier than expected.

In September 2020, the Canadian Numbering Administrator (CNA) advised the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that Manitoba was on track to exhaust all phone numbers using the area codes 204 and 431 by June 2024.

The CNA then advised the CRTC last summer that the projected date the province would run out of numbers had advanced to December 2023, which put Manitoba "into a jeopardy condition," the CRTC wrote.

The new area code will be gradually introduced starting Oct. 29 as the demand for new phone numbers continues to grow.

Special numbers such as 911, 311 and 511 will not be affected and can still be reached using three digits.

