Manitoba NDP's Wab Kinew gets 93% support in leadership review

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew insisted his party can win back government Saturday, as the Opposition leader breezed through a leadership review with 93 per cent support.

"I really, really appreciate this vote of confidence," Kinew told party faithful at its annual convention Saturday, which was held virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members were asked if the party should hold a leadership race, with 93 per cent of the 288 votes cast rejecting the idea.

Leadership review votes are now a party requirement after each election.

In 2019's provincial election, the NDP won six more seats than they had when the legislature was dissolved. But the party's 18 seats weren't enough to keep the Progressive Conservatives from a second consecutive majority government. The PCs won 36 seats in 2019.

Since the election, however, the provincial response to the pandemic has cratered the popularity of Brian Pallister's government in recent opinion polls, with one suggesting the NDP enjoy more popular support for the Tories for the first time since 2016.

Honour to lead NDP: Kinew

Kinew said leading the Official Opposition is a great honour.

"I'm happy to continue this work and I'm happy that you'll have me back, essentially, to continue this work," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Kinew said the Progressive Conservative government is focusing on job cuts during the worst recession of our lifetime.

He also accused the provincial government of misconduct, saying the "most recent, shameful" example was the flouting of travel rules from high-level members, including MLA James Teitsma and top civil servant David McLaughlin, a Pallister appointee.

"It shows how out of touch they are with the average family here in Manitoba," Kinew said.

The NDP said it had 315 people registered at its convention.

The party adopted post-election leadership reviews back in 2017, following a bitter internal battle three years earlier over the leadership of then-premier Greg Selinger.

Kinew, who took party leadership in 2017, needed at least 50 per cent support to avoid having his job opened up to a leadership review.