Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew to name cabinet Wednesday

Wab Kinew will name members of his inner circle on Wednesday morning as he is sworn in as Manitoba's 25th premier.

Kinew will unveil his cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony slated to begin at 10 a.m. at The Leaf in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park.

CBC will livestream the ceremony here.

It is expected to be a colourful and tradition-filled ceremony that honours the seven Indigenous nations in Manitoba, featuring performances from the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers and Dakota Hotain Singers and the lighting of the Quilliq, a traditional Inuit oil lamp.

The premier-designate, who will become the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province, said Tuesday at least two First Nations women will be members of his cabinet.

"You may not know this, but a First Nations woman has never sat at the cabinet table in Manitoba's history," Kinew said at a meeting of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

Wab Kinew delivers his victory speech after the Manitoba NDP was declared the victor of the provincial election on Tuesday, Oct. 3. He will be sworn in Wednesday as Manitoba's 25th premier on Wednesday. (James Turner/CBC)

As for which women he will appoint, he said, "I know what you're thinking: 'I know who.' But no, you can't guess," he said.

"You can go ahead and guess, but one of the things we did in this campaign is we elected a record number of Indigenous people to the Manitoba Legislature."

Kinew said once all new MLAs are sworn in, there will be 10 Indigenous members of the Manitoba Legislature among the 34-member NDP caucus.

The Progressive Conservatives enter the new legislature with 22 MLAs, while Cindy Lamoureux will serve as the lone Liberal. She was named interim party leader on Tuesday.