Manitoba NDP pitches plan for safer schools as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

The Manitoba NDP is calling on the provincial government to take five steps to ease the burden of remote learning and ensure schools are safe when students head back to class in a week.

"We want to see kids back to class in person, but of course it has to be safe to do so," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said at a news conference on Monday.

"Government should be focused on doing whatever is possible to help kids succeed at home and at school, but the PCs are putting their political fortunes ahead of Manitoba families."

Kinew says the province should create a benefit for families to help cover the costs of at-home learning, which would help students access the technology they need. He proposes a minimum of $500 per child, with higher amounts available based on circumstances.

"This is money that would be provided to parents to use in the way they know best so they can ensure the safe return to school," Kinew said.

It could be used for a new device, subscription service, increasing their Wi-Fi access, or buying rapid tests or medical grade masks.

"Whatever needs that your family has to get through this remote learning period and back into the classroom, we think it's important that government be there with some assistance," he said, adding that students may have to return to remote learning again during the pandemic.

On Jan. 17, when in-school learning is set to resume, the NDP wants to see the following things done:

Increase the stock of rapid tests and masks.

Increase the amount of money spent on upgrading schools, including to improve ventilation systems in classrooms.

Create a system to track and record rapid antigen test results, and the province should release data about infection so parents can assess the risk for their kids.

Increase the amount of money spent on schools to provide sick pay coverage, more mental health counsellors and contracts for substitute teachers.

"We think this is a good plan, one that recognizes that COVID isn't over in a week. We're going to have these long-lasting ramifications, so here's some strategies we can use now that can help parents and families in the classroom," NDP education critic Nello Altomare said at the news conference.

The opposition's proposal comes after Manitoba reported 81 more COVID-19 patients in hospital on Monday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the illness to 387. In addition, 19 more deaths were reported over the last three days.

Last week, the province announced in-school learning would be pushed back a week so school divisions could take the steps needed to keep schools safe.

At the time, officials said the province would spend up to $80 million in new education funding during this school year, some of which will be for COVID-19-related expenses, while some will help pay for the new wage agreements for teachers reached late in the last school year.

The officials said more than half a million rapid tests had been delivered to schools across the province, and more would be sent as the supply increases, as well as an additional five million adult and child medical masks.