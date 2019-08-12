Manitoba NDP promises to reopen 2 ERs, add hospital beds

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says it's not too late to resuscitate two Winnipeg emergency departments that were recently closed.

Kinew, who is hanging his provincial election campaign on the promise he'd reverse the Progressive Conservatives' overhaul of Winnipeg's health-care system, on Monday reannounced his commitment to return emergency wards to the Concordia and Seven Oaks hospitals.

He also promised to add more hospital beds throughout Winnipeg, specifically at Concordia and Seven Oaks, where the ERs were converted into urgent care centres in the last few months.

"Mr. Pallister has chosen to close emergency rooms, I will choose to fix health care, and you will have a choice between those two visions of Manitoba," Kinew said, joined by supporters across the street from Concordia Hospital.

Premier Brian Pallister has said the provincial general election will be Sept. 10.

No timeline

He estimates each reopening would cost around $4 million.

Kinew said he'd only reopen the emergency departments when it is safe to do so, promising to consult with front-line workers to ensure patient care isn't compromised.

While the timeline remains up in the air, it will happen within his first mandate, Kinew said.

"Make no mistake: it is going to take time to undo the damage that Mr. Pallister has done to our health-care system, but we are committed for the long term," he said.

The closures of the emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks are part of the second phase of the province's health-care overhaul, intended to cut health-care wait times and find efficiencies by consolidating emergency care in Winnipeg in three hospitals — Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface and Grace — instead of having six ERs.

Kinew again said Monday that it is not reasonable to convert Victoria Hospital's urgent care centre back to an emergency department because too much time has passed since the switch happened in late 2017.

Around two dozen supporters showed up for the announcement that the Manitoba NDP would bring an emergency department back to Concordia Hospital if elected as the next government. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

In terms of additional hospital beds, Kinew said a government under his leadership would add five acute care beds, at a cost of $1.5 million, before the end of the year. He'd set aside money for more beds in the future, relying on experts and front-line workers to determine where the need is greatest.

The NDP once again warned that Pallister would introduce health-care premiums in his second term, after saying in 2017 he would not proceed with the tax at any point in his first mandate.

Pallister soundly rejected the suggestion last week, but Kinew floated the idea regardless.

"We have audiotape of Brian Pallister denying that he's going to cut health care in the 2016 election, so I'll leave it to the people of Manitoba to decide if they trust this government on health care."