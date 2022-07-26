Province asks Manitoba private nursing agencies for information on available workers

A request for information recently posted by Shared Health asked private nursing agencies in Manitoba to provide details on how they could help the province's health-care system — a move the Official Opposition party says proves the Progressive Conservative government's intent to move further toward privatized health care.

The NDP made the request for information document, which is dated June 23, public on Tuesday.

"Using private agency nurses is a symptom of bigger problems in our health-care system," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said at a press conference at Vimy Ridge Park.

The bigger problems go back to health-care cuts made under former premier Brian Pallister, he said.

Health critic Uzoma Asagwara speaks at the NDP's news conference at Vimy Ridge Park on Tuesday. (Ian Froese/CBC)

NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwara, who worked as a psychiatric nurse before becoming an MLA, says they regularly hear from nurses in the public health-care system who are leaving their jobs due to regularly mandated overtime and the inability to maintain a work-life balance.

"We're going to continue to see nurses leave the public health-care system in droves," Asagwara said.

The June 23 request for information from Shared Health — the organization responsible for the delivery of health-care in the province — says it was being issued to better understand the nursing agency marketplace, and "to inform how we will move forward with backup nursing and health care personnel within acute, long term, home care, congregate, and other settings in Manitoba."

The document does not explicitly indicate intent to hire more private nurses or health-care personnel from private agencies.

The information requested from the companies included a history of their organization, experience in providing personnel in various health-care settings, what kind of health-care personnel they have available for hire, and which regions the personnel can work in.

The posting closed on July 19.

CBC has requested comment from Shared Health and from the Manitoba Nurses Union.