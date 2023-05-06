NDP continue to lead PCs as party of choice for Manitobans, poll suggests

Less than four months before the next provincial election, a new poll suggests the New Democrats continue to hold a solid lead among Manitobans.

An Angus Reid poll conducted in late May and early June suggests the NDP were the preferred party for 44 per cent of Manitoba voters.

The Progressive Conservatives were five points behind at 39 per cent, while the Liberals trailed with 10 per cent support among poll respondents. The Greens and "other" parties — presumably the Keystone Party — enjoyed four per cent support each.

The Angus Reid poll surveyed a representative, randomized sample of 515 Manitoba adults from May 30 to June 3. A sample of this size has the equivalent of a four-percentage-point margin of error, with a 95-per-cent certainty it is accurate.

The results of the new poll are similar to a Probe Research poll conducted in March, which gave the NDP a six-point lead over the PCs.

Angus Reid research director Dave Korzinski said the PCs are heading into an election at a time when many Manitobans are struggling to pay their bills every month.

"When you look at those problems and you see them rising over the last couple of years, you start to look at who's in power and identify them, blame them with what's happening," he said in an interview from Kelowna.

Angus Reid also asked Manitobans how well they thought the PC government is performing on a range of issues, including the economy, the environment, health care, public safety and poverty.

The PC government received a negative assessment on every issue. The polling firm said this is indicative of "overwhelming dissatisfaction with the provincial government of the day."

Only 17 per cent of survey respondents approved of the way Heather Stefanson's PC government has handled health care, while 13 per cent approved of the government's handling of crime.

The PCs fared best on their handling of the economy, with 33 per cent of survey respondents voicing approval.

Yet they fared poorly on the way they've handled affordability, in spite of sending cheques to a majority of Manitobans earlier this year. Only 16 per cent of Angus Reid survey respondents approved of the manner in which the government has dealt with the cost of living and inflation.

Korzinski said this result demonstrates how poorly one-time cheques tend to resonate with voters.

"It's very hard with one-time payments to really help people, because if you get a one-time payment and it helps you cover your mortgage or your car payment or load up on groceries for the month, the next month you're kind of in the same situation," he said.

The poll also found Manitobans had unfavourable views of both party leaders. PC Leader Stefanson garnered a 66-per-cent disapproval rating, while 51 per cent of survey respondents had an unfavourable view of NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Deputy premier Cliff Cullen said Stefanson's low approval rating is a function of unfamiliarity on the part of voters.

"People are still getting to know Premier Stefanson. She's not the in-your-face type of leader. She takes a humble approach but a firm approach to leadership," Cullen said Tuesday in his office.

"As people get to know Premier Stefanson, they'll grow to like her, for sure."