NDP, PCs now tied for voter support in Manitoba, new poll suggests

A new Probe Research poll suggests the Manitoba NDP and Progressive Conservatives are tied in popularity with less than four months to go before the next provincial election.

The Winnipeg Free Press-commissioned poll of 1,000 Manitoba adults, done from May 31 to June 13, suggests Wab Kinew's NDP and Heather Stefanson's Progressive Conservatives each had the support of 41 per cent of decided voters.

That suggests support for the NDP was down three percentage points since March and five points since December.

Meanwhile, support in the poll for the PCs was up three points since March and six points since December.

Among poll respondents, 10 per cent said they'd vote for the Manitoba Liberals if the election were held the day they were polled, five per cent said they'd support the Green Party, and three per cent said they planned to back a party not currently represented in the legislature.

The NDP continued to hold the biggest lead among voters in Winnipeg, the poll suggests, but its advantage appeared to have slipped somewhat there, as well. The poll suggests 48 per cent of Winnipeg voters preferred the NDP, down from 53 per cent in March.

Outside Winnipeg, more than half the poll respondents planned to vote for a PC candidate, while three in 10 said they planned to vote for the NDP.

Probe Research recruited 548 poll respondents with a live telephone operator and the other 452 people using robocalls. All respondents did the survey online. Minor statistical weighting was used to ensure age and gender characteristics reflected the province's population, Probe said.

A poll with that sample size has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points 95 per cent of the time, Probe Research said.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.