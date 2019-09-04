NDP promises to ban mandatory OT for nurses

Manitoba New Democrats say nurses won't be required to work overtime if the party returns to power next week.

In the latest of many health-care pledges by the NDP, leader Wab Kinew promised Wednesday to pass legislation banning mandatory overtime for nurses to end what he described as an unfair and unsafe labour practice.

The ban would not be enacted until the province hires enough nurses to create safe conditions in hospitals for patients, he said, standing with nurses in a park opposite St. Boniface Hospital.

That might take until the fourth year of an NDP government, he conceded.

"We won't make changes to the health-care system until it's safe and responsible for us to do so, but this is a long-term commitment to getting it right," Kinew said.

There are hundreds of nursing vacancies in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority alone, said Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson, who attended the NDP event and spoke in favour of Kinew's pledge.

In August, Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister vowed to hire 200 new nurses over the next four years.

Jackson said the PC pledge is unrealistic because vacancies would have to be filled first.

Kinew and Jackson said the NDP pledge is based upon a practice in the state of New York. Exceptions to a ban on mandatory overtime could be put in place under emergency conditions, Jackson said.