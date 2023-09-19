Manitoba NDP say they'll lift PST on rental unit construction

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he will lift the provincial sales tax from the construction of new rental units if his party wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

The move should kick-start development and add to the number of affordable housing units in the province, he said.

Kinew also promised to change the tax credits for film and video productions in Manitoba.

An NDP government would give a cash advance to companies that come to Manitoba to make movies, instead of issuing refunds after the companies incur expenses, he said.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.