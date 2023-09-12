Gary Doer will become advisor on Canada-U.S. trade if Manitoba NDP elected to government, party says

The Manitoba NDP are promising to bring back a party all-star as an advisor if they form the next provincial government.

Leader Wab Kinew announced on Tuesday that former premier Gary Doer would work with the Manitoba NDP government as an advisor on Canada-U.S. trade, should the party win the Oct. 3 election.

Doer, 75, served as the 20th premier of Manitoba from 1999 to 2009, winning three provincial elections, with a larger majority each time.

After retiring from politics, Doer served as Canada's ambassador to the U.S. from 2009-16. He later worked for the Alberta government as an advocate in resolving the softwood lumber dispute with the Trump administration.

He is currently the volunteer co-chair of the Woodrow Wilson Institute and is a member of the advisory board of the Canadian American Business Council.

"Gary has been an inspiration to me since the beginning of my political career, and I'm grateful he has accepted the offer to lend his great expertise to the important issue of Manitoba-U.S. trade," Kinew said on Tuesday.

Doer would help increase trading opportunities with the U.S., he said.

"If my team has the opportunity to serve as Manitoba's next government, we'll get back on track and we'll draw on Gary's experience and advice to do it."