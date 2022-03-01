Manitoba NDP vows to fight for small businesses during byelection campaign stop

Owners of a Winnipeg small business that has suffered through financial hardships during the pandemic feels the province has deserted them.

Lasertopia opened about nine months before Manitoba was first hit with COVID-19, but it has since struggled to tread water as the various public health orders caused ebbs and flows in Shannon Henzel's business.

She has been forced to layoff staff multiple times over the last two years and sometimes shut the doors on their facility, which is over 10,000 square-feet in size that offers entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Unfortunately, Henzel said Monday that it hasn't been much fun since March 2020.

"We have had to incur significant personal debt at the time we needed the government by our side," Henzel said. "We felt abandoned and ignored."

She says Lasertopia, which is located in the business park on Waverley Street, wasn't eligible for provincial support programs, or the supports her business received was not enough to keep operations going while it was closed, or while significant restrictions were in place.

Lasertopia owner Shannon Henzel feels "abandoned" by the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives after struggling to stay afloat financially during the pandemic. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

It's businesses like Lasertopia that Manitoba's New Democratic Party has vowed to fight for.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the last round of pandemic-related supports for small businesses didn't provide the capital needed to help them bridge another round of economic hardship.

"It's time to take another look at the design of these programs and assure that they're not freezing out small business as small businesses, and in fact, they're targeted to supporting businesses that power the local economy," Kinew said.

Trudy Schroeder is the NDP candidate in the Fort Whyte byelection, which will determine who assumes former premier Brian Pallister's old seat in the Manitoba Legislature on March 22.

Schroeder believes every business and every sector has special needs during troubling times at Monday's byelection campaign stop.

She blames the Pallister-turned-Heather Stefanson progressive conservative government for "refusing to take the time" to discover what small businesses needed during the pandemic.

"To have a resource that would make it possible for people not to go into personal debt and endanger their families and their livelihoods, but to make that easy and make it straightforward would have been a great thing," Schroeder said.