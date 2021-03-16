Manitoba NDP under fire for holding event with large crowd last weekend
Investigations underway into what happened outside Manitoba Hydro HQ in Winnipeg Sunday, says Manitoba Justice
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are coming under scrutiny for holding an outdoor event that attracted a large crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Justice Department says investigations are underway into what happened on Sunday outside Manitoba Hydro headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
The NDP had called a news conference to announce the party was planning to delay passage of a bill that would raise hydro rates and change the Public Utilities Board.
The party gave advance notice to the union that represents striking Hydro workers, and photos from the event show several dozen people in attendance.
Current public health orders limit outdoor public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he feels it was not a violation of the health order because it was a news conference and people took precautions such as wearing masks.
