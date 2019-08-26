Manitoba New Democrats promise rebate on energy bills, no increase to carbon tax
The Manitoba NDP is promising to keep the carbon tax at its current level and give a $350 rebate on energy bills if the party is elected Sept. 10.
Tax would stay at $20 a tonne, not rise to $50 a tonne when federal rate is set to increase in 2022
The carbon tax would stay at $20 a tonne and not rise to $50 a tonne when the federal rate is set to increase in 2022, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.
Kinew said he would try to convince Ottawa to accept the lower rate by showing how there are incentives for households to adapt to more efficient technologies.
Manitoba backed off its tax plan entirely last year and Ottawa imposed its own levy in April.
It is joining Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta in fighting the tax in court.
Kinew also promised that Manitoba Hydro would make a transition to become a renewable energy company.
