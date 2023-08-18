Content
Manitobans who buy electric vehicles would get rebate of up to $4K under NDP: Kinew

Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to offer rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles if they're elected this fall.

Party promises $4K for new vehicles, $2,500 for used ones if elected in October

A man is shown speaking at a podium with a group of people surrounding him.
During a Friday announcement focused on the environment, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew promised rebates for Manitobans who purchase electric vehicles. He also pledged to sign on to a federal commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030. (Esther Morand/Radio-Canada)

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the election set for Oct. 3, it would offer a $4,000 rebate for new electric vehicles and a $2,500 rebate for used ones.

The federal government currently offers rebates of up to $5,000, depending on the type of vehicle, and some provinces have already adopted similar rebates.

Kinew says an NDP government would also sign on to a federal commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030. 

He says Manitoba currently has about 11 per cent of its land and water in protected status, and accuses the Progressive Conservative government of dragging its feet on the issue.

The NDP is also promising to restore funding to nine environmental organizations, such as the Manitoba Eco-Network, that was cut in 2020.

