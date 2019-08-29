Manitoba NDP would add classrooms, limit student numbers if elected: Kinew
The Manitoba New Democrats say they will restore classroom size limits and add more classrooms if they're elected on Sept. 10.
Leader Wab Kinew says limits would be for kindergarten to Grade 3 classrooms, so that students could have more one-on-one time with teachers.
The most important investment for Manitoba's future is its children, he said.
The New Democrats have earmarked $85 million for new classrooms across the province.
Kinew also promised $1 million to increase the number of educational assistants and another $1 million for French-language teachers.
