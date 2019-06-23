Manitoba NDP demands pre-election freeze on controversial government decisions

The Manitoba NDP is calling on the government to refrain from controversial announcements in the lead-up to the next election — such as closing the emergency room at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

In his argument, NDP Leader Wab Kinew referred to the caretaker convention, a principle that constrains a government from forcing its successors, should they be defeated, into major policy or funding commitments they may not like.

The caretaker convention is not a law, but a principle generally followed by governments in the lead-up to an election.

Kinew says the Manitoba government, under Brian Pallister, is flouting the spirit of that convention by expediting the closure of the Seven Oaks ER and the further privatization of Lifeflight air ambulance.

"You should uphold the spirit of what elections are about, which is about giving the people of Manitoba a chance to make their choice," Kinew said at a media conference Sunday, held outside the Misericordia Health Centre, surrounded by two dozen of his party's candidates in the election — set for Sept. 10.

'Enter caretaker mode,' Kinew demands

"Don't make these rushed decisions just because you know you're going to be leaving office in a few months."

Although Brian Pallister has not dropped the writ to signal the beginning of an election campaign, Kinew said the government is effectively treating this as an election period by self-imposing an advertising blackout period.

"If you're serious about this election, then make this a real campaign period — enter caretaker mode," Kinew said. "No more cuts, no more closures, until the people of Manitoba have a chance to have their say."

The Seven Oaks ER was slated to close in September, but staffing challenges — partially stemming from health-care professionals seeking positions in other facilities leading up to the ER's closure — will push the change to earlier this summer.

"The further we get from the closures to when we get a chance to form government, the more difficult it's going to be to fix the damage that Brian Pallister is causing in the health-care system," Kinew said.

The Privy Council of Canada released its guidelines for the caretaker convention in 2015.