Manitoba NDP blocks government bills to sell liquor in more places, expand private retailers' selections

The New Democrats are spoiling provincial government plans for a pilot project that could have allowed Manitobans to buy a bottle of whiskey or scotch with their groceries.

The NDP blocked two liquor-related government bills from passing this spring: Bill 30, which would establish five-year pilot projects for retailers like grocers or convenience stores to start selling liquor products, and Bill 9, which would let beer vendors and wine stores sell a wider range of alcohol types.

The party framed the two pieces of legislation — which would effectively be dead if the NDP wins the fall election — as detriments to community safety.

"When Manitoba parents take their kids to the local 7-Eleven, they don't want to see bottles of vodka for sale," Lisa Naylor, the NDP critic for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, said in a news release.

"Under Premier [Heather] Stefanson's watch, the addictions crisis has grown worse and our communities are less safe."

The NDP also said provincial coffers would suffer as more liquor sales are handled through private channels, rather than the provincially-run Liquor Marts that help fund government services.

In an emailed statement to CBC, Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Kyle Ross said he's "relieved" both liquor privatization bills are being held up by the NDP.

"Public Liquor Marts are working for Manitoba. They put millions every year back into health care, and they've cut crime in liquor stores by 97 per cent," said Ross, adding that the liquor theft problem from a few years ago could transition to other stores.

The NDP has the right, as the Official Opposition, to delay five government bills from passing until the fall legislative session. The government presiding over that session, however, will be decided by the provincial election slated for October.

Manitobans want convenience: Tories

The Progressive Conservative government, which could choose to resurrect the bills if re-elected, has argued the majority of Manitobans want the choice and convenience of buying alcohol in more places, which would put the province in line with other jurisdictions.

The government has previously said it doesn't expect Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries's revenues to suffer negatively as a result of the changes.

If the bills had passed, the province would have held consultations to determine which type of businesses could be eligible for a five-year pilot project.

Currently, Manitoba's liquor system is a mixture of private and government-run stores, not including outlets such as corner stores.

Government liquor stores sell a full array of alcohol products, while private stand-alone beer vendors and wine stores in most urban areas offer a limited range of products. There are private vendors in many rural communities that are licensed to offer a wider range of products.