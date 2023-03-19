NDP promises some free birth control options for Manitobans, if elected

The Manitoba NDP is promising many free birth control options for Manitobans — if it forms government following the next provincial election.

St. Johns MLA Nahanni Fontaine and Union Station MLA Uzoma Asagwara were joined by NDP Leader Wab Kinew and a handful of other NDP candidates, physicians and members of the community for Sunday's announcement in Winnipeg's Rossmere neighbourhood.

The NDP's plan would see universal coverage of the cost of several prescription and over-the-counter birth control methods, including the morning-after pill, hormonal injections, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices and oral contraceptives. Condoms are not included.

Uzoma, the party's health critic, said the commitment to offering some free contraception is a game-changer for several groups, including low-income families, people with reproductive health needs and women eager to fully participate in the workforce.

"The impact is huge. We know that there are thousands of Manitobans who do not have access to the birth control and contraceptives that they need and that are best for their health, simply because they cannot afford it," they said.

The cost to implement the universal coverage of select contraceptives is $11 million per year, according to the NDP.

Three weeks ago, the British Columbia government announced it will be covering the cost of prescription contraception. That legislation goes into effect on April 1.