Winnipeg man fights to keep NDN CAR licence plate rejected by insurer as 'ethnic slang'

An Indigenous Winnipeg man is joining a growing list of people challenging public insurers after having their personalized licence plates revoked.

Bruce Spence, a Nehiyaw (Cree) man living in Winnipeg, is challenging the decision of Manitoba Public Insurance to revoke his personalized licence plate, which reads "NDN CAR." The plate "may be considered offensive," the public insurer told him.

Spence got the personalized plate about seven years ago, a news release from the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said. The slogan is a reference to a 1992 folk-rock song NDN Kars by Keith Secola, an Indigenous musician.

The Justice Centre — which has represented other rejected licence plate holders — has taken on Spence's case.

"Government entities like MPI are required to consider the charter right to freedom of expression," lawyer and Justice Centre president John Carpay said in a statement.

"That MPI would go after a personalized plate that playfully refers to a well-liked song that has cultural significance for many Indigenous people demonstrates a lack of cultural sense and understanding," he said.

"More importantly, this underscores how a government agency is not competent to referee evident expressions of humour in culture."

'An anthem to humble people'

The music video for the Secola song features an old broken-down car — similar to what Spence was driving when he bought the plate, the Justice Centre's news release said.

In May 2018, MPI notified Spence that it had received a complaint about the plate, saying it was offensive and "ethnic slang."

Spence wrote to Manitoba Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer to express his concern with MPI's decision to revoke his plate, explaining the meaning and context of the phrase.

"I have received nothing but happy smiles and thumbs up signs from fellow travelers across Canada and the United States because people recognize the sign for what it is, a tribute to being an Indigenous person driving a car," the letter said.

"This song is an anthem to humble people just trying to get around our country the best way we can."

In February, Spence got a letter from MPI telling him his plate was being recalled and that he could choose another slogan of his choice at no cost.

MPI stated in the letter that it was in the process of reviewing all personalized plates and that Spence's plate was identified in that review among "phrases or innuendos that may be considered offensive."

"As this has now become a litigious matter, MPI will not be providing any further comment," a spokesperson for the Crown corporation told CBC News.

MPI's website says an application for a personalized plate will not be accepted "if it is considered offensive, suggestive or not in good taste, in any language."

Other plates rejected

The Justice Centre said Spence surrendered the plate to MPI and the group is now helping him take the matter to court.

This isn't the first licence plate case the Justice Centre has taken on.

It is currently representing another Manitoba man whose Star Trek-themed "ASIMIL8" plate was also deemed offensive to Indigenous people by MPI.

That case was heard by the Court of Queen's Bench on Monday. The judge has reserved his decision.

The Justice Centre is also representing Lorne Grabher, a Nova Scotia man whose GRABHER licence plate was revoked in 2016 by that province's Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

Grabher's case will be back in court on April 23.

The organization is representing both men on a pro bono basis, said a news release issued Monday.

The Justice Centre has also supported private religious schools that enforce policies some have called anti-LGBT, including B.C.-based Christian university Trinity Western, which made students pledge to abstain from having sex outside of heterosexual marriage.