Manitoba Muslim community in shock after London, Ont., police say family killed because of their faith

Manitoba's Muslim community is reeling after several members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., were killed and a nine-year-old is in hospital following what police are calling a hate-motivated attack.

A 20-year-old man was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after running over a family with his vehicle. Four people — three adults and one teenager — were killed and one child is recovering in hospital from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, London police say.

Evidence shows the attack was intentional and premeditated, and stemmed from the perpetrator's disdain for the family's faith, London police say.

"It's always a shock," said Shahina Siddiqui, executive director of Islamic Social Services Association Inc. (ISSA) in Winnipeg.

"No matter how much you think you have prepared yourself — because things like this will happen and continue to happen — it's shock, but it numbs you."

Siddiqui has been in contact with some members of the Muslim community in London, who told her the family "was beautiful, very much admired in the community," she said.

The family was originally from Pakistan, which Siddiqui says adds another layer of grief for her because she, too, is from Pakistan.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman took to Twitter Monday afternoon to offer his condolences and acknowledge that Islamophobia continues to exist in Canada and "it has deadly consequences."

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this act of hate. Winnipeg stands with Muslim residents here & across Canada. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinnipegSign?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinnipegSign</a> will be dimmed tonight. <a href="https://t.co/BD9qmPQy6Z">pic.twitter.com/BD9qmPQy6Z</a> —@Mayor_Bowman

The Winnipeg sign at The Forks will be dimmed Monday night as a show of support for the local Muslim community, as well as Muslim people across Canada, he said on Twitter.

Terrorism charges have not yet been laid against the 20-year-old, but police are investigating and further charges could be laid if evidence presents itself, said London police.