Mother's Day tour at Manitoba Museum showcases traditional Indigenous parenting practices

A sold-out Mother's Day tour at the Manitoba Museum offers a chance to learn about traditional Indigenous parenting practices.

The event, called " From Talk to Table: Indigenous Motherhood ," is led by Tashina Houle-Schlup, who is the head of Indigenous programming and engagement at the museum.

The artist and member of Ebb and Flow First Nation came up with the idea for the tour after creating a pair of baby moccasins for an exhibit at the Manitoba Crafts Museum.

"When I was working on them, I brought this idea to my supervisor and now we have this amazing tour that I'm hoping we can have annually," she told CBC News.

Participants will be taken through the galleries at the museum before getting a behind the scenes look at some historical items in their storage lab, such as baby cradleboards, moccasins and toys.

"I think the objects that we're going to be looking at, like these beaded and quilled cradleboards, really show that mother's love, because there's so much work and hours put into them," Houle-Schlup said.

Attendees of the tour will get to view Indigenous cradleboards, moccasins and toys made for children. Houle-Schlup says the items showcase the love that Indigenous parents have for their children. (Submitted by Tashina Houle-Schlup)

Attendees will also learn about traditional birthing and child-rearing practices and how they are being revived in the aftermath of residential schools.

"It shows people to have empathy for Indigenous people, and understand that despite that trauma, we're still a very loving community and we care for one another," she said.

'Children are the future'

Houle-Schlup was carried around as a baby in a cradleboard that her parents crafted for her and her brother, and she feels fortunate to have grown up surrounded by her Anishinaabe culture and language.

She says her mother, Sabrina Houle-Schlup, will be in attendance on Sunday and also inspired the tour.

"It's making me a little bit nervous because she's taught me everything that I know, but I'm really excited to see her."

Tashina Houle-Schlup, right, says her mother, Sabrina, left, inspired the Mother's Day tour. (Submitted by Tashina Houle-Schlup)

Sabrina said the Mother's Day tour makes her happy and Tashina's late grandparents would be proud of her. The tour also brings back wonderful memories of their family, she said.

"It has great meaning to acknowledge Canadian history by honouring the Indigenous women and families," Sabrina told CBC News. "Living history and education is the key to the future of our communities."

Participants will enjoy tea and bannock following the tour, which is the first program that Houle-Schlup created and will lead for the museum. She said she's thankful for the team who helped her put it together.

She wants to give her children the same upbringing that she had, and hopes attendees will use the teachings offered during the event when raising their children.

"I would hope that they would take away that our children are the future and they deserve respect and love," she said.

"I really want to showcase the beauty of our people."