MPI hits brakes on plan to waive road test for some drivers amid strike-related disruptions

Manitoba Public Insurance is reversing course on a plan to waive the road test for some new drivers amid strike-related disruptions and criticism over the plan from some driving instructors.

The Crown corporation had repeated on Thursday afternoon that due to backlogs from cancellations, some who have completed the MPI driver's-ed program, called Driver Z, would be allowed to get their licence without a road test.

Hours later, MPI hit the brakes on that plan.

"As a result of an overwhelming response from the driver education community, MPI is now satisfied there will be sufficient resources available to resume Class 5 testing for all drivers, including graduates of the Driver Z program," reads a statement from MPI late Thursday afternoon.

"MPI is pleased with the positive response it has received from its driver education partners across the province, and their willingness to assist MPI in resuming driver testing services for our mutual customers."

About 1,700 MPI workers have been on strike since Monday after collective bargaining talks hit an impasse between the Crown corporation and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

MPI said more than 2,000 Class 5 road tests have been cancelled. In light of backlogs, MPI announced Wednesday it would resume road tests for its Class 5 licensees through a partnership with certified driving education instructors outside of MPI.

Initially, MPI was going to waive the road test for some who had gone through the MPI driver's-ed program.

Before going back on those plans, two Winnipeg driving instructors told CBC News they had concerns that waiving the test could create headaches — or worse — on the roads.

"All people that take driver's ed, they are not fully qualified to get a licence without testing. And if we do that, we are putting more risk on our road," Dilli Sapkota said before the change.

Driving instructor Lek Kinnarath with Maple Leaf Driving School echoed Sapkota's concern. He said he has taken out students over the years who have completed that MPI program but weren't road ready.

"And MPI is going to go out and give them [a] licence to those students? There will be tonnes of accidents on the streets," said Kinnarath, who has been a driving instructor for three decades.

Hours of instruction, evaluation

Driver's ed students account for 12 per cent of all road tests conducted by MPI, according to the Crown corporation.

MPI board chair Ward Keith said the program includes 20 hours of classroom instruction, 15 hours of in-vehicle training and evaluation. It also typically requires a minimum 45 hours of practice driving.

"MPI is confident the successful completion of the driver's-ed program, including the in-vehicle evaluation components, are equivalent to the provincial road test," Keith said earlier Thursday, before announcing the change in plans.

Before MPI paused its plans, it said anyone under the age of 18 would have needed parental approval, and no one who has previously failed a road test would qualify for the exemption.

Legislation requires that people pass a test that's acceptable to the registrar, MPI said. The Crown corporation said it's working with the government to make sure it has the regulatory authority to make the change.

WATCH | Concerns swirled over MPI's proposed road test exemption:

'Putting more risk on our roads' without test Duration 0:42 Driving instructor Dilli Sapkota says he's worried about the plan to let some motorists get a licence without taking a road test during the MPI strike.

The minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, Kelvin Goertzen, would not say if the government had signed off on the plan, only that it was under review.

Ward said he believed the changes, had they gone through, would not have compromised road safety.

Victoria Wood wasn't so sure.

Victoria Wood said the original plan to waive the road test for some drivers made her uneasy. (CBC)

She recalled it took one of her daughters five attempts to pass her road test years ago. That was after completing the driver's education program, said Wood.

"I think they should have [a] test, I really do," she said.

"Kids are itching to get on the road and I understand that, but patience is a virtue and maybe they should just hang back and continue to drive with a parent."

Lynne Fairhall said the thought of people on the road who didn't have to complete a road test gave her concerns about road safety as a cyclist. (CBC)

Lynne Fairhall suggested the previous plan for exemption from a road test made her feel less safe on the road as a cyclist.

"I think they need a little more experience," she said, adding she thinks the road test should be a requirement.

The original plan would've still required those who hadn't successfully completed driver's ed to take a road test. MPI said it planned to offer those road examinations by bringing in certified driver education instructors.

That's something Kinnarath said he would entertain, depending on the conditions.

"On one condition would I accept that job: If all tests are being conducted … in a training car," he said. "I would do that; otherwise students coming in a private car, I would say no."

It's more black and white for Sapkota.

"Somebody from MPI should examine them, not us," he said.