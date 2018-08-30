RCMP have captured three suspects a day after a Mountie was shot in Onanole, Man.

The three are in custody, but police are still investigating to determine whether anyone else was involved, the police force said in a tweet.

RCMP will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. CT to update the public on the investigation. It will be live streamed on this page.

The Mountie was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the shooting in the small community about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

