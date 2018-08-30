Skip to Main Content
3 suspects in Manitoba Mountie shooting captured by RCMP
RCMP have captured three suspects a day after a Mountie was shot in Onanole, Man., and suffered serious injuries.

RCMP officer taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night

CBC News ·
RCMP work at a roadblock outside Onanole on Thursday morning after a Mountie was shot in the community. Three suspects have been captured. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

RCMP have captured three suspects a day after a Mountie was shot in Onanole, Man.

The three are in custody, but police are still investigating to determine whether anyone else was involved, the police force said in a tweet.

RCMP will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. CT to update the public on the investigation. It will be live streamed on this page.

The Mountie was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the shooting in the small community about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

