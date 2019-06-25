2 Manitobans dead after motorcycle hit deer, RCMP say

A motorcycle rider and his passenger are dead after being thrown from their bike when it collided with a deer on the Yellowhead Highway, Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday morning.

Neither the driver, 64, nor the 76-year-old woman who was his passenger, both from Strathclair, Man., survived the crash on the interprovincial road in southwestern Manitoba.

Yellowhead RCMP responded to the fatal motorcycle collision on Highway 16 at provincial road 250 near Newdale, Man., on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. The man was taken to hospital and later died.

The motorcycle was travelling east on the Yellowhead when it hit a deer, police said.

Police do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision. Speed was not mentioned in the media release.

The identities of the deceased riders have not been released by police.

RCMP are still investigating the crash with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Newdale is about 225 kilometres west of Winnipeg.