Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

28-year-old with life-threatening injuries found outside home

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating the death of a man found injured outside a home in Moose Lake Tuesday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

A 28-year-old man is dead in what police called a homicide in Moose Lake, Man., on Tuesday.

RCMP were called around 6 a.m. about an injured man outside a home on Portage Road in the northern community, which is about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas.

Mounties and emergency crews found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

No other details were provided.

