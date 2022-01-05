Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide
A 28-year-old man is dead in what appears to be a homicide in Moose Lake, RCMP say.
28-year-old with life-threatening injuries found outside home
A 28-year-old man is dead in what police called a homicide in Moose Lake, Man., on Tuesday.
RCMP were called around 6 a.m. about an injured man outside a home on Portage Road in the northern community, which is about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas.
Mounties and emergency crews found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The death is being treated as a homicide.
No other details were provided.
