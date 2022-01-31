Manitoba RCMP help save boy, 5, from burning Moose Lake home

Four people managed to escape during a house fire in Moose Lake, Man., over the weekend, while a child was rescued from the burning building by officers, RCMP say.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a home went up in flames across from the local RCMP detachment in Moose Lake, also known as Mosakahiken Cree Nation. A woman also visited the detachment at the same time to report that a child was still inside.

Officers broke windows in the home to let the smoke out so they could enter and search for the child.

Taking breaths through broken windows as they moved through the home, two officers eventually found a child on the floor covered in a blanket.

Five others, in addition to the child who was rescued from the burning home, managed to exit safely, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

The five-year-old was saved and rushed to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition, RCMP say. The officers were treated and released from the local nursing station.

Two adults, a two-year-old boy and another five-year-old boy managed to escape with minor injuries.

RCMP do not believe the cause of the fire is criminal in nature.

