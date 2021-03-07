Malott's 4-point night powers Moose past Belleville Senators
Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-2 Moose win over the Belleville Senators Saturday.
The Moose scored five unanswered goals after allowing the first goal of the game.
Malott's pair of goals came in the third period after Ville Heinola, Skyler McKenzie and Nathan Todd scored in the second.
Haralds Egle also scored for the Moose (6-6-0-0). Malott assisted Egle's and McKenzie's goals.
Egor Sokolov and Alex Formenton scored for Belleville (1-6-0-0).
The Senators will return to action Monday against the Laval Rocket. Manitoba will also play Monday, against the Stockton Heat.
