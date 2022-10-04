Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine, starts offering 2nd doses

Manitoba is once again widening the window of eligibility for monkeypox vaccination.

In order to align with recent recommendations made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, anyone who self-identifies as belonging to the gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community now qualifies if they have received a diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection in the last year, the province said Tuesday.

The previous scope was limited to six months.

As well, eligibility is being expanded to individuals who self-identify as sex workers, regardless of self-identified sex or gender. It's also being extended to any staff or volunteers in sex-on-premises venues where workers may have contacted objects possibly contaminated with the virus.

In addition, second doses of the monkeypox vaccine — which should be given at least 28 days after the first — are being made available, the province said in a news release. Appointments can be booked as of Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

So far, Manitoba has reported one confirmed case of monkeypox, which can appear flu-like, with fever, headache, muscle and back aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

More information is available on the province's website.

As of Sunday, 997 doses of the monkeypox vaccine had been administered in Manitoba.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox. However, in Canada and around the world, infections have been primarily reported among people who self-identify as belonging to the above-mentioned communities.

Previously announced eligibility is still in place for those self-identifying individuals, if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have had two or more sexual partners in the last 90 days.

Have had anonymous sex in the past 90 days or expect to.

Have visited or expect to visit places such as bath houses or sex clubs for sexual contact.

Engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client.

Have had sexual contact with any eligible individual.

Individuals can make vaccination appointments using an online booking tool. Those without internet access can call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to book.

People outside Winnipeg should contact their local public health office to schedule an immunization. Public health will also reach out to eligible populations to support immunization efforts, the province says.

Those who have had close contact with someone who has monkeypox will continue to be eligible for post-exposure vaccination, and can contact their local public health office to schedule their vaccination.