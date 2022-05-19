More monkeypox vaccine appointments open up, chief public health officer to give update

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin updates Manitobans on the monkeypox vaccine one week after expanding eligibility.

Eligible Manitobans can start booking appointments for monkeypox vaccine again, public health officials announced Thursday.

The announcement of more appointments comes days after the province said all available appointments had been booked, and nearly a week after eligibility for the vaccine was expanded to certain men who have sex with men.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. CT to provide more information.

CBC News will live stream the news conference on our website, as well as on Facebook and CBC Gem.

Eligible people can book appointments online effective immediately, using the province's online booking portal , or by calling Health Links.

So far, no monkeypox cases have been detected in Manitoba.

People who have trouble accessing appointments online can contact their local public health office to discuss options. A list of offices is available on the provincial government's website .

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox, but currently most infections have been reported among people who self-identify as gay or bisexual and other men who have sex with men, the province said in a news release.

Those people are eligible if they also meet one of these criteria:

Received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and/or syphilis in the past two months.

Had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days.

Visited or are planning to visit locations like bath houses or sex clubs.

Had anonymous sex in the past 21 days, or are planning to.

Engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client.

People who are close contacts with someone who has monkeypox are also eligible for vaccination.

The province will start providing regular updates on monkeypox vaccination online starting next week.