Manitoba Metis Federation plans to create up to 700 jobs by end of fall 2020

The Manitoba Metis Federation says it plans to create between 500 and 700 jobs by the end of the fall, including hiring contractors and labourers, summer students and workers in child care and seniors' homes, in response to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobs strategy, announced Friday, will include full and part-time positions, and more than 200 of the jobs will be full-time permanent, MMF President David Chartrand said.

"These are regular contractors that can't find work right now — they're desperate for work," said Chartrand. "The enthusiasm we're getting from so many of them, they're so happy they're getting a chance to get to work."

The strategy includes expanding the Manitoba Metis Federation's housing department to meet demand for its home repair program, HELP (Home Enhancement Loan Program). The federation estimates that will open up 150 jobs for contractors and labourers.

The federation will also fund positions for Métis summer students across Manitoba through its education and training department. Chartrand said 500 jobs will be for youth and students.

Other job opportunities will come via planned construction of new homes, child-care facilities, and seniors' homes, the MMF said.

The jobs strategy is set to start on June 1.

The announcement comes days after Manitoba Hydro announced it plans to temporarily lay off up to 700 employees, as the Crown corporation works to find cost savings mandated by the provincial government during the pandemic.

Chartrand said the federation is already feeling the effects of understaffing at Hydro. He said construction of an MMF seniors' care facility has been delayed as it waits for Hydro work to be done.

"They've delayed us twice now — this may be a third time they're delaying us," he said.

"There are brand new houses sitting there and I can't get them to move in, because Hydro can't come to bring their workers there because they don't have enough staff."