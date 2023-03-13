Manitoba MLAs set to pass more private members' bills than any time in recent memory

Manitoba lawmakers are working together to pass more private members' bills than any time in recent memory just months before they're pitted against each other in a provincial election.

Political parties are on the verge of passing 14 private members' bills before the House rises Thursday for the final time ahead of an election scheduled for October.

The new laws include time off work for families experiencing a stillbirth or miscarriage and the creation of specialty licence plates to raise money for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Private members' bills are put forward by government MLAs who aren't in cabinet and members from opposition parties. The bills require the support of the governing Progressive Conservatives to pass.

The 14 private members' bills slated to pass this legislative session would be the highest number since at least 1992; totals in previous years never hit double-digits, legislative staff said. Before 1992, private members' bills weren't distinguished by their number from government bills and so it's difficult to sort out which bills are which, an official said.

PC House leader Kelvin Goertzen said the perhaps-unprecedented number of private members' bills becoming law shows the political parties are indeed capable of working together, despite the reported conflicts between partisan interests.

"Media … will sometimes say, 'It's combative and we never agree on anything,'" he said.

"There's a lot of stuff that happens behind the scenes."

Collaboration impossible before: NDP

But NDP House leader Nahanni Fontaine said the government is only becoming collaborative because an election is nearing.

"I've never seen the government this willing to come to the table to negotiate any bills. I can tell you, as someone who's been in this position [as House leader] for a long time, it's been like pulling teeth."

She also noted a number of other NDP-introduced bills aren't progressing, such as one that would have made Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday.

Some highlights among the bills becoming law include one from the PCs that would expand bereavement leave from three to five days, and permit an employee to take up to five days of leave if themselves and their partner experience a stillbirth or miscarriage.

The NDP introduced a similar bill that would have provided paid leave for up to three days, rather than unpaid leave for up to five days. It will not pass.

Arianna Ducharme holds up a poster at a 2021 rally that includes the name and photo of her aunt Mavis Ducharme, who was killed in Winnipeg in 2016. New specialty licence plates are about to be released that will support the families of MMIWG families. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

NDP bills that are expected to become law include mandatory anti-racism training for civil servants and requiring businesses to provide access to washrooms for truckers and delivery drivers while on the job.

The government is also endorsing a NDP bill to create specialty licence plates in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Proceeds from the sale of each of these specialty plates will support families.

Last fall, the PCs received flak for rejecting the bill. Goertzen said it wasn't necessary; instead, he asked Manitoba Public Insurance to develop a specialty plate, similar to ones that already exist for groups such as the Humane Society or causes like cancer research.

On Monday, Goertzen said a bill probably still isn't necessary, but he realized it matters to the people involved.

The bill was introduced by NDP MLA Bernadette Smith. Her sister, Claudette Osborne, disappeared in 2008.

"It was important to the member in particular, it was important to the community that she's representing and it became important to me as well," Goertzen told reporters.

Two separate designs will be available. Goertzen said he expects the plates to be available by late July.

Care home, tenant lease bills

The one Liberal bill expected to become law will require personal care homes to make public the descriptions of any incidents where patients are unintentionally harmed and when any abuse or neglect occurs. The home must also detail the amount of direct care that residents receive. The information will be found on a government website.

The bills from backbencher Tory MLAs include one that would require municipal and school board candidates to fill out a form disclosing if they've pleaded guilty to a crime, which follows an existing law that requires MLA disclosures, and a bill where a tenant can end their lease agreement early if they're the victim of household violence.

Legislation from PC cabinet ministers have also either passed in recent days or are about to pass.

The government is set to give First Nations communities more power to enforce laws and collect unpaid fines.

Another bill would make it easier for victims to sue people who share intimate images without consent.