Manitoba MLA for Turtle Mountain tests positive for COVID-19

Doyle Piwniuk, the Progressive Conservative MLA for the southwestern Manitoba riding of Turtle Mountain, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Piwniuk, who says he has had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, announced in a written statement on Tuesday that he was a close contact of a friend who tested positive and later tested positive himself.

"I immediately went into isolation and informed people I had come into contact with of my status," he said in the statement.

"My family has tested negative and they are feeling fine," he said, adding he is not experiencing any symptoms of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

He said he will continue to follow all advice and direction from Manitoba Public Health, and hopes to return to his duties as soon as it's safe to do so.

Piwniuk was first elected as the MLA for the Arthur-Virden riding in a byelection in 2014 and was re-elected two years later. In 2019, he was re-elected in the new constituency of Turtle Mountain, which includes the communities of Killarney, Melita, Boissevain, Cartwright, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Piwniuk's revelation comes one day after Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced he had tested positive for the illness.