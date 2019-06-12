Police ask for help to find 2 missing teens last seen boarding bus to fair

Manitoba First Nations Police are asking for help to find two missing teenagers who were last seen getting onto a bus to go a fair on Sunday.

Quina Bell, 16, and boyfriend Chavez Jaydon Duck, 17, got on the bus in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, about 275 kilometres west of Winnipeg, police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The teens were headed to the Brandon Fair, police said, but never returned to the bus.

Bell is 5-5, 106 pounds, with brown eyes, brown shoulder length hair and glasses. She was wearing a black backpack at the time.

Duck is 5-8, 150 pounds, with black eyes and black neck-length hair. He was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black and white shoes, and was also carrying a black backpack, police say.

Police say the teens might be headed to Little Grand Rapids, about 470 kilometres northeast of Canupawakpa Dakota Nation and 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Officers ask anyone who sees the teens to contact Manitoba First Nations Police Service Canupawakpa Detachment at 204-854-2953 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. If it's after hours, contact your local police Detachment or Crime Stoppers toll free tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).