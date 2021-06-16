Missing woman believed to have been in St. Malo area near end of May, early June

Police are asking for help to find a missing woman who was believed to have last been frequenting the area of St. Malo, Man., a few weeks ago.

Alicia Smith, 23, is believed to have been in that area of the province, which is roughly 65 kilometres south of Winnipeg, at the end of May or the beginning of June, the Winnipeg Police Service said Wednesday.

Smith is about five feet, one inch tall and 110 pounds with a thin build. She has medium-length black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Smith has a five-centimetre scar on her left forearm and pierced ears, police said. They could not offer a description of what the woman was last seen wearing.

Winnipeg police say they're concerned for Smith's well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

