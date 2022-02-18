RCMP looking for missing mother and son in central Manitoba

A woman and her five-year-old son are missing in central Manitoba and RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for them.

Susannah Lamirande, 29, and her son Isaiah Poitra, 5, were last seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Feb 16, according to RCMP, who believe they were headed toward Ebb and Flow First Nation.

The pair had been staying in Dauphin but are from The Pas, police said.

Lamirande may have been in phone contact with someone in Dauphin on Feb. 17 but police have not been able to locate her or Isaiah to confirm their well-being.

Ebb and Flow is about 72 kilometres east of Dauphin.

Lamirande has blond hair with blue highlights and was last seen wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. Poitra was wearing a winter snowsuit.

Both were dressed for the weather, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the organization's website.

