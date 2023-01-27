Girl, 12, from central Manitoba first nation missing since Monday, RCMP say

The RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing child who might be in Winnipeg.

Zoey Shorting, 12, was last seen leaving her home in Little Saskatchewan First Nation, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from Manitoba RCMP.

Shorting is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Shorting's whereabouts is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682.

