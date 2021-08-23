Missing boy, 2, found hours after wandering away from family

Manitoba police found a missing two-year-old by after he wandered away from his family on Sunday.

RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. got a call around 5:40 p.m. after the boy, who is from Crossing Bay, wandered off with the family dog.

Family members believed the boy was with another member of the family, and two hours passed before they realized he was missing, RCMP said in a news release.

Crossing Bay is about 491 kilometres north of Winnipeg, and about 35 kilometres north of Moose Lake.

Officers from Moose Lake, including the police dog services unit, joined community members and searched for the child.

At 7:15 p.m., police got a tip from an eight-year-old who heard a child crying in the distance, and officers on all-terrain vehicles found him and the family dog on a trail about 1.5 kilometres south of the community.

The child was taken to Moose Lake Nursing Station but was unharmed, police said.

