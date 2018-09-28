Pallister government re-announces coming minimum wage increase

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is reminding Manitobans the minimum wage is about to go up.

The minimum wage is set to rise by 20 cents to $11.35 starting Oct. 1.

The province first announced the increase in April, and re-announced the change Friday.

"We remain committed to indexing Manitoba's minimum wage with the rate of inflation in a predictable and sustainable way," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in a news release.

The adjustment is based on Manitoba's 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent, rounded up to the nearest five cents, the government said in the news release.

The government passed legislation to index minimum wage to the rate of inflation in 2017.

When the increase was first announced in April, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said it was not enough to provide a living wage and called on the government during question period to introduce a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Kinew later told the CBC he'd raise the minimum wage to $15 if the NDP takes power in 2020.

At the time, Premier Brian Pallister responded in question period by saying the NDP has a history of taking money away, referring to the decision to apply the PST to home insurance and rising taxes while the party was in power.

"This is not how you leave more money in the pockets of Manitobans," Pallister said, pointing to his government's move to raise the basic personal tax exemption in the latest budget as a better approach. The basic personal exemption will rise to $11,402 by 2020.

The PCs drew heavy criticism in 2016 when they chose not the raise the minimum wage after forming government. The NDP government raised the minimum wage each year it was in power.

In 2017, minimum wage was raised from $11 an hour to $11.15.

