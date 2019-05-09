Manitoba restoring military memorials with new $2M endowment fund

The province of Manitoba is establishing a fund to preserve the military memorials honouring the fallen and everyone who fought for Canada's freedoms.

The government is spending $2 million to create an endowment fund to restore the more than 200 military memorials in the province.

"Big and small, humble or expensive, these monuments move the hearts of anyone who stop to contemplate their meaning," said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox at the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"And our harsh weather has really taken a toll on those monuments, and some of them made of wood have completely rotted away," she said. "Many others also suffer material damage that must be addressed."

Beacons of remembrance

The fund will generate around $100,000 per year to provide grants for restoration projects. Communities will be asked to match the government's contributions.

The province did not previously have a dedicated fund for military memorials and organizations may have used other means, including other grants, to cover the price of restoration, said Premier Brian Pallister.

Maj.-Gen. Christian Drouin, commander of the 1 Canadian Air Division, said the importance of these monuments shouldn't be understated.

"In time, wounds heal and these symbols of grief became marks of pride," said Drouin, who will retire from his post with the Canadian Armed Forces in the coming weeks.

"While they continue to generate important emotions, they also acted as beacons for remembering the people who made an important difference to our country."

Cenotaphs, sculptures, plaques, cairns and any physical structures whose purpose is military commemoration are eligible for the fund, a news release said, as well as moveable objects such as scrolls, books and banners.