Manitoba

Military to help vaccinate up to 23 northern Manitoba First Nations against COVID-19

Canadian Armed Forces personnel are being sent to help with COVID-19 vaccinations on up to 23 northern Manitoba First Nations that are otherwise hard to reach, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Deployment approved on Thursday, with military now working on detailed plans ahead of arrival: prime minister

CBC News ·
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine in this file photo. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is tapping the military to help vaccinate more people on some remote First Nations in Manitoba. (CBC)

"This is about working in partnership with First Nations on their efforts to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible," Trudeau said at a news conference on Friday morning.

The federal government approved the deployment on Thursday, he said.

The military is now working on detailed plans ahead of its arrival in the communities. Trudeau didn't specify which communities personnel will be sent to.

Earlier this month, health officials announced immunization teams were set to start visiting First Nations in Manitoba to vaccinate entire communities at once.

Areas at highest risk of flooding, fires or losing winter road access were slated to be prioritized.

