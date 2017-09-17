Manitoba government expects to go to court after cancelling limited moose hunt

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen is expecting a fight in court after his government extended a ban on moose hunting, he said Friday.

The province's announcement comes a week after the Manitoba Metis Federation said it would permit limited moose hunting for Métis harvesters, after a nine-year hiatus.

"I believe the Manitoba Metis Federation wants to go to court over this," Pedersen said.

"People win or lose in court, but what's going to happen here is the moose is going to lose.… They want to kill more moose, and that is not good for the moose population."

The government said Friday it would extend the moose hunting moratorium in certain areas of the province for another year, saying the moose population hasn't recovered to the extent the province wanted.

In 2011, Manitoba banned moose harvesting in the Duck and Porcupine Mountain areas, as well as sections of north Interlake and Turtle Mountain.

The Manitoba Metis Federation, though, says moose populations have grown since then, to the point some regions can be reopened to Métis hunters.

Province changed its mind

The province was planning to offer a limited interim hunt in the Duck and Porcupine Mountain areas this year of up to 60 moose for Indigenous peoples, but changed its mind with Friday's announcement.

MMF President David Chartrand accused the government of disregarding the constitutional rights of Indigenous and Métis hunters.

The province is trying to restrict them because non-Indigenous hunters are not afforded the same rights, Chartrand said.

"We have a right [to hunt] — there's a big difference," Chartrand said. "We have a right, not a privilege."

The government also announced stronger enforcement for those who violate night-hunting laws, which will take effect on Saturday.

Pedersen said more officers would be involved and aerial surveillance efforts would be increased.