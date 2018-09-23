MMF demands apology from Manitoba premier over 'disrespectful statements'

The Manitoba Métis Federation is demanding an apology from Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister over what they call "disrespectful statements" he's made about the MMF and its leadership.

Delegates at the MMF's annual general assembly also voted Sunday to stand behind a lawsuit filed against the provincial government over a $67.5-million deal struck between Hydro and the MMF that was killed by Pallister in the wake of mass resignations at the utility last March.

The MMF filed legal its action against the provincial government in June.

"Our people are demanding an apology. Our people are demanding justice," said MMF president David Chartrand in a release.

"We will pursue justice for our people and ensure the Premier will respect the Métis Nation."

The agreement quashed by Pallister would have assured MMF support for the $453-million Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line, targeted to be completed and send power to the U.S. by 2020, as well as other Hydro projects throughout the province over the next several decades.

Chartrand has previously said the agreement would save taxpayers millions by avoiding unnecessary litigation and delays over major Hydro projects.

Pallister, however, disagreed, and said the province wouldn't agree to the deal.

At the time Pallister called the deal "hush money" for a special interest group, calling it unlike other agreements which compensate people for lost land or encroachment on traditional territories.

The premier's characterizations of the deal and the MMF were not well received by delegates.

"We are not a special interest group," said Chartrand in Sunday's release.

"Our Assembly delegates have made it clear that it is time Premier Pallister to come to terms that the MMF is the Manitoba Métis Government with a democratic mandate from our Citizens."

A spokesperson for the Pallister government said the government would not comment on a matter that is before the courts.