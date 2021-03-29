Manitoba Metis Federation sets up $1M fund for information on missing, murdered people

The Manitoba Metis Federation is creating a $1-million fund to support families with missing or murdered loved ones.

The organization formally announced the program — Pey Key Way Ta Hin, a Michif phrase that translates in English as "bring me home" — during its annual general assembly, held via video conference this past weekend.

The program will provide rewards of $10,000 for information that leads to locating missing people, the MMF said in a news release.

"This program and the $1-million fund that supports it will allow us to provide help to grieving families, including billboards near the last known location of their loved ones," said Anita Campbell, a spokesperson for Infinity Women Secretariat — a Manitoba Metis Federation affiliate that focuses on empowering Métis women.

"No one should have to live for years wondering where their child or grandchild is — it's just not right."

The first $10,000 is being put up for information on Marcus McKay, who has been missing for 20 years.

He was just eight years old when he was last seen on July 15, 2000, in a wooded and marshy area off Bison Road near Mallard, a small community in the province's Interlake region.

The MMF will sponsor a billboard near that spot to remind people that Marcus never made his way home, in hopes of finding someone who may have information to bring closure to his family.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest RCMP detachment or their local police of jurisdiction.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.