Manitoba Metis Federation in court Wednesday, hope to block province's plan to scrap $20M deal

The Manitoba Metis Federation and the province will be in court this morning, as the federation seeks to block the province's plan to cancel a four-year-old, $20-million agreement between the two parties and Manitoba Hydro — at least until a judicial review can be completed.

The federation will ask the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench to grant an injunction preserving the Turning the Page agreement (Kwaysh-kin-na-mihk Ia paazh in Michif, the Mé​tis language), signed in 2014, until courts make a decision in a judicial review of another deal between the groups cancelled earlier this year.

In October, the province terminated the Turning the Page agreement, which Premier Brian Pallister characterized as paying people not to participate in environmental consultation processes.

The agreement lays out terms for $20 million worth of payments to the federation over 20 years in exchange for support for Manitoba Hydro activities, including the Bipole III transmission line and the Keeyask generation project.

The federation, on the other hand, says the province is not only violating the honour of the Crown by terminating the agreement — it's accusing the government of going against constitutionally-protected Indigenous rights for consultation and throwing out agreed-upon reconciliation processes for Hydro development.

"Irrespective of what the current premier of this province may feel toward the Manitoba Metis, the courts have been clear and the constitution is clear, and that duty [of consultation] is owed equally to the Metis," said Jason Madden, a lawyer for the federation.

"It can't be just erased away by virtue of someone saying, 'Well, this agreement is no longer.' We can't have amnesia like that when it comes to constitutional rights that have been protected within negotiated agreements."

The province said it will not comment on the case while it is before the court.

2nd deal scrapped this year

The Turning the Page agreement was the second deal between the province, Hydro and the Manitoba Metis federation the province scrapped this year.

In March, nine of the 10 members of Hydro's board resigned en masse, which Pallister said at the time was in response to the province's decision not to move forward with a 50-year, $67-million deal between the three parties.

At the time, the premier called the deal "persuasion money" and likened the federation to a special interest group.

That move prompted the federation to file legal action against the province calling for a judicial review in June, asking Court of Queen's Bench to overturn Pallister's decision and reinstate the deal.

Lawyer Madden said the federation is trying to maintain the status quo until a full hearing can be held on that issue, which he sees as related.

"The underlying issue in the injunction application, as well as the judicial review that was filed back in June, is just, fundamentally, can the Crown act in this capricious manner, where they are not following the processes set out in a carefully-crafted agreement — a reconciliation agreement — between an Indigenous community and the Crown?"

The two parties will be in court in Winnipeg at 10 a.m.