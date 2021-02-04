Manitoba Metis Federation inks $15M agreement with Ottawa to create economic development projects

The federal government has signed a $15-million agreement with the Manitoba Metis Federation to create economic development projects to help Métis people in Manitoba.

Metis Federation President David Chartrand says the money will go toward a number of projects and training programs aimed at creating jobs for Métis people.

"It will be a great investment because we will come back again with greater strength, with more people employed, more taxes being collected by the government so they can do better things … for other people, not just for us," Chartrand said during a news conference Thursday morning.

"It's the way of the future."

Those include purchasing a property at 280 Fort St., near Portage Avenue, in Winnipeg, with the goal of opening a hotel, Chartrand said.

Other ideas in the works include building greenhouse facilities, shelters and opening pharmacies, he said.

Chartrand said he expects the funding will help create hundreds of jobs in the coming years.

The funding is already with the Manitoba Metis Federation. It will have until 2023 to use it, Chartrand said.

St. Boniface-St. Vital member of Parliament Dan Vandal, who serves as the federal minister of northern affairs, said the federation will have full responsibility for how the money is administered within that time frame.

"The priorities will be determined by the Manitoba Metis Federation on how they're going to create prosperity and create jobs for their Métis members," he said.