David Chartrand acclaimed again as president of Manitoba Métis Federation

David Chartrand has been acclaimed once more as the head of the Manitoba Métis Federation, the organization says in a news release.

And for the first time, all the other positions open for election — 21 roles in seven regions — were also decided by acclamation, David Gray, the federation's chief electoral officer, said in the Saturday release.

The results mark the third straight term Chartrand has been re-elected without opposition. He's led the organization since 1997.

This year's election came after the MMF made several changes to its constitution at its annual general assembly in March.

Those included a change to only allow people on the register of Métis citizens to vote, and an option to participate by mail-in ballot for the more than 2,000 citizens who live outside Manitoba, the organization said in April.

Gray issued the notice of election on May 3, the release said.

Nominations were open for 11 days, and citizens then had seven days to challenge any nomination.